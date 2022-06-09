D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $13.90 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,896,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at $107,236,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,125 shares of company stock worth $7,519,069.

A number of research firms have commented on BROS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.