Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 39,771 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 469.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

