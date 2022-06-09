D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 3.31% of RXR Acquisition worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

