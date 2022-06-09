D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conduent by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Conduent by 295.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Conduent by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conduent by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNDT. Cowen reduced their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
