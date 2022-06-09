D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 221.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIGA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

