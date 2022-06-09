Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

