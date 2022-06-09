The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,154,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

