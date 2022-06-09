D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,294 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

