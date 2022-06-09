D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,294 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.
Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).
