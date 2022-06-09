D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.12 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,760 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of GFL Environmental worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of GFL opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.