D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,047 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

