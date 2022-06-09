D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 139,152 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,152 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

