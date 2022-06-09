Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,616 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 377,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 826,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

