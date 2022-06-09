D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 786,686 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,686 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Cerus worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 180.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,481 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerus by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $210,339.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,012 shares of company stock worth $1,785,820. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

