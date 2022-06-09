D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 44,706 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,856,000 after purchasing an additional 201,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

