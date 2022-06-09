D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 492,058 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

