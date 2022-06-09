Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

