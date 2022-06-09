D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,156 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEAS stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

