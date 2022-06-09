D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,022 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Twist Bioscience worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,156 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $616,249 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

