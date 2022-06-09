iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,913,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.69 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

