104,837 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

