D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 5,151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984,501 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $57,657,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 719,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 104,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.82. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.