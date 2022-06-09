D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 444,746 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,746 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,152.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares valued at $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNNE opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cannae Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.