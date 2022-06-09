eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Byrnes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

