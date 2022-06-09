PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.