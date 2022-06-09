PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.81 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

