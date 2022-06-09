PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

