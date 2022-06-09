PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $110.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

