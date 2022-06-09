PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $7,630,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFST opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

