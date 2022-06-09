PDT Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Unifi by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $289.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.03. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.