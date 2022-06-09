Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 2,643 Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Immuneering worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Immuneering Co. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,451 shares of company stock valued at $123,501.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Immuneering Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.