PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

