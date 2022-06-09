PDT Partners LLC Sells 23,975 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of The Container Store Group worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 216,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 139,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

