State Street Corp Acquires 386,936 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $133,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

