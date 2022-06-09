PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper-Standard worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 195,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

