PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,122 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

