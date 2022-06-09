PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 169,887 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 277,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Tucows stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.59 million, a P/E ratio of -310.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

