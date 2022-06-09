PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FOR opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

