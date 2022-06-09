PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 36,843 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generation Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 39.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 135,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

