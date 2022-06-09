PDT Partners LLC Purchases 8,149 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of ChromaDex worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.