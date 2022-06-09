PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,027 shares of company stock worth $26,269,718 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

