PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

