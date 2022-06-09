Citadel Advisors LLC Has $30.78 Million Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,852 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.07% of AltC Acquisition worth $30,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ALCC stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

