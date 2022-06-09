PDT Partners LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

