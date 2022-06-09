PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,901 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

