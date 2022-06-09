PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULCC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

