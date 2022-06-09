PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,891 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

In related news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at $483,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

