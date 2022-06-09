PDT Partners LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 549,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 30.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 526,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 121,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

CSTE opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.85.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

