ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

