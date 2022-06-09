PDT Partners LLC Buys New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $18,155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cinemark by 95.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $12,038,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

