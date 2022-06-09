PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

